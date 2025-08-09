UK team in Bangladesh to treat Milestone jet crash victims

Specialists to work with local clinicians for three weeks at burn institute

A specialised UK emergency medical team has arrived in Bangladesh to provide advanced medical care to those injured in the aircraft crash at Milestone School and College on July 21.

The nine-member team includes experienced clinical professionals such as infectious disease specialists, intensive care physicians, infection prevention and control nurses, and rehabilitation experts, the UK High Commission said in a statement today.

Over the next three weeks, the team will work alongside local clinicians at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery to deliver critical care and rehabilitation to injured students.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke said, "The UK stands in solidarity with those affected by this tragic incident and wanted to extend its support. I am confident that the specialised treatment offered by the UK medical team will accelerate the recovery and rehabilitation of the injured students."

The jet crash killed at least 29 people and injured more than 150.

Medical teams from China, India, and Singapore have also visited Bangladesh to assist in the aftermath of the disaster.