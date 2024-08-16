UK, Singapore pledge support to interim govt

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has assured Bangladesh's interim government of supporting its efforts to restore law and order for a peaceful transition to democracy.

"The British government wants to support you as you work to restore peace, law and order, and prosperity to Bangladesh," Starmer wrote in a letter to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

"We look forward to working with you and the interim government as it creates a peaceful transition to an inclusive, democratic future," the British PM added in the letter dated August 14, according to the chief adviser's press wing.

The UK values its "strong and enduring" relationship with Bangladesh, cemented by "deep" people-to-people ties and shared Commonwealth values, Starmer said.

"As friends, we have been deeply saddened by the violence and loss of life in recent weeks. We recognise the bravery of the students and many others who, through peaceful protest, called for a different future for Bangladesh," said the UK prime minister.

"I warmly welcome your appointment as chief adviser to the interim government in Bangladesh. At such a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's history, your leadership will be crucial in navigating the multiple challenges faced by the nation."

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also congratulated Yunus in a letter yesterday.

"In this period of transition, your interim government has resolutely undertaken the crucial task of restoring stability," he wrote.

Wong said he is confident that under the leadership of Yunus, Bangladesh will return to a path of peace and prosperity, where all communities co-exist harmoniously.

He wished every success of the government.

Wong said Singapore and Bangladesh enjoy a "warm and longstanding" friendship that spans a wide range of sectors, including trade and investment, labour, renewable energy, infrastructure, and port management.

"I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the close ties between our countries."