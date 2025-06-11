Diplomacy
UK security adviser calls on Yunus in London

Photo: PID
UK National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at his hotel in London

 

UK National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at his hotel in London today.

National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman, Principal Coordinator on SDG affairs Lamiya Morshed, Chief Adviser's Special Envoy Lutfey Siddiqi, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam and Bangladesh High Commissioner to UK Abida Islam, among others, were present at the meeting.

 

