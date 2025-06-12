UK security adviser calls on Yunus

UK National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at a hotel in London yesterday.

National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman, Principal Coordinator on SDG affairs Lamiya Morshed, Chief Adviser's Special Envoy Lutfey Siddiqi, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam and Bangladesh High Commissioner to UK Abida Islam, among others, were present at the meeting.