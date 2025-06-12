Diplomacy
BSS, London
Thu Jun 12, 2025 04:03 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 12, 2025 04:27 AM

UK security adviser calls on Yunus

Thu Jun 12, 2025 04:03 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 12, 2025 04:27 AM
BSS, London
Thu Jun 12, 2025 04:03 AM
muhammad yunus meets uk security adviser in london
Photo: PID
UK National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at a hotel in London yesterday. 

 

UK National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at a hotel in London yesterday. 

National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman, Principal Coordinator on SDG affairs Lamiya Morshed, Chief Adviser's Special Envoy Lutfey Siddiqi, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam and Bangladesh High Commissioner to UK Abida Islam, among others, were present at the meeting.

Yunus-Starmer meet uncertain

yunus to meet tarique rahman in london
Yunus-Tarique meet: ‘A potential turning point’

Yunus UK visit
