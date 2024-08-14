UK pledges support to interim govt

The United Kingdom today pledged its support to the interim government as it works to restore peace and order, ensure accountability and chart a peaceful pathway to an inclusive, prosperous and democratic future for the people of Bangladesh.

The UK welcomes the appointment of the interim government in Bangladesh led by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, said British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke after meeting Adviser for Foreign Affairs Md Touhid Hossain at the foreign ministry today.

In the meeting, Sarah Cooke and Md Touhid Hossain discussed the strong and enduring relationship between Bangladesh and the UK, cemented by their deep people-to-people ties and shared Commonwealth values.

They also discussed how the UK can support the interim government's work towards a democratic and prosperous future and other issues of mutual interest including the Rohingya crisis.

Sarah Cooke said the UK also has been deeply saddened by the violence and all the loss of life in recent weeks.

"We recognise the bravery of the students and many others who through peaceful protest called for a different future for Bangladesh."