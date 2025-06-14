UK lawyers hired to recover stolen money: Yunus

'I have a lot of admiration for the promptness with which they're treating the whole subject,' the CA tells BBC in an interview

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has said the interim government had hired lawyers to try and recover any allegedly stolen funds from the UK, and the British government was "extremely supportive" of this effort.

"I have a lot of admiration for the promptness with which they're treating the whole subject," Yunus told BBC in an exclusive interview during his recent visit to the UK.

The BBC report says it understands the International Anti-Corruption Coordination Centre (IACCC) is exploring opportunities to assist Bangladesh's interim government and its law enforcement agencies in their efforts to investigate allegations of corruption under Hasina's rule.

Bangladesh authorities estimate that about $234 billion was siphoned off from Bangladesh when Hasina was in power.

The Bangladeshi authorities allege that much of this money has been stashed or spent in the UK, reports BBC.

The IACCC is hosted by the National Crime Agency in London. "The NCA does not routinely comment on the nature of international assistance, nor confirm or deny if the agency has opened an investigation or is supporting a partner's investigation," BBC quoted an NCA spokesperson as saying.

Yunus had an audience with King Charles at the Buckingham Palace and met Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds in the parliament.

In a post on X, Reynolds said they discussed "our shared ambitions for economic growth, job creation and prosperity".

Yunus said he had not been able to arrange a meeting with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, a close friend and constituency neighbour of Tulip Siddiq.

"I don't know whether I should be disappointed or he should be disappointed. It's a missed opportunity," he told BBC.

"That's why I'm saying coming to Bangladesh would be a good opportunity to relax and see and feel the moment."

Asked if Downing Street had cited a reason for not scheduling a meeting with him, Yunus said: "I don't think we have received an explanation from that kind of thing. Probably he is busy with other important things."

Yunus arrived in Dhaka on Saturday morning, wrapping up his four-day visit that witnessed a series of meetings highlighting broader and deeper Dhaka-London relations.