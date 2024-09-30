UK envoy Saida Muna Tasneem recalled

The government has recalled Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK, Saida Muna Tasneem, to Dhaka as part of the current interim government's move to restructure the foreign office.

A letter signed by Mohammad Nazmul Haque, director general (administration) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday, asked Saida Muna Tasneem to return to the foreign ministry in Dhaka immediately.

"A decision has been taken to transfer you to the foreign ministry in Dhaka. So, you have been requested to return to Dhaka, leaving your responsibility at the Bangladesh High Commission in London immediately," the letter said.

Saida has been the high commissioner in London since November 2018. Prior to taking up her assignment in London, she served as the Bangladesh ambassador to Thailand.

She belongs to the 11th batch of the BCS foreign affairs cadre. She is scheduled to go on post-retirement leave in December.