Türkiye pledges support for Bangladesh’s defence industry development

Haluk Gorgun with Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman. Photo: Collected

Secretary of Defence Industries of Türkiye Prof Haluk Gorgun has assured extended cooperation and support for the development of Bangladesh's defence industry.

He made the assurance during a courtesy call on the Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman at the Army Headquarters today.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged greetings and discussed opportunities to strengthen existing defence ties between the two countries, according to an army notification.

The army chief expressed interest in working closely with Türkiye to produce modern military equipment and develop advanced defence technologies in Bangladesh, the notification added.

