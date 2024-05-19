Türk appeals to Myanmar junta, Arakan Army to pause fighting

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has appealed directly to the Myanmar military and Arakan Army to pause the fighting, protect civilians and allow immediate and unhindered humanitarian access.

In a statement from Geneva today, he said he is deeply alarmed by reports of renewed violence and property destruction in Buthidaung township in Myanmar's northern Rakhine state, resulting in the displacement of potentially tens of thousands of civilians, mainly Rohingya.

"With inter-communal tensions between ethnic Rakhine and Rohingya high – and being actively stoked by the military – this is a critical period when the risk of yet further atrocity is particularly acute."

"While we seek to corroborate information indicating serious violations, I appeal directly to the Myanmar military and Arakan Army to pause the fighting, protect civilians, allow immediate and unhindered humanitarian access, and comply fully and unconditionally with international law -- including the measures already ordered by the International Court of Justice for the protection of Rohingya," he said.

He also appealed to Bangladesh to once again extend protection to the vulnerable people seeking safety, and for the international community to provide all necessary support.

On Saturday, Arakan Army in Myanmar said it won control over a town in the western state of Rakhine after weeks of fighting, denying accusations it had targeted members of the Muslim-minority Rohingya during the offensive.

Khine Thu Kha, a spokesman for the Arakan Army (AA), said its soldiers had taken Buthidaung near Myanmar's border with Bangladesh, marking another battlefield defeat for the ruling junta that is fighting opposition groups on multiple fronts, reports Reuters.

Some Rohingya activists accuse the AA of targeting the community during the assault on Buthidaung and surrounding areas, forcing many of them to flee for safety.