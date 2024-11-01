Trump slams ‘attacks on minorities’ in Bangladesh

Former president Donald Trump took to X yesterday to wish the Hindus a happy Diwali during which he condemned "violence against minorities in Bangladesh".

He said, "I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos.

"It would have never happened on my watch. Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the world and in America. They have been a disaster from Israel to Ukraine to our own Southern Border, but we will Make America Strong Again and bring back Peace through Strength!

"We will also protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religion agenda of the radical left. We will fight for your freedom. Under my administration, we will also strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi.

"Kamala Harris will destroy your small businesses with more regulations and higher taxes. By contrast, I cut taxes, cut regulations, unleashed American energy, and built the greatest economy in history. We will do it again, bigger and better than ever before—and we will Make America Great Again."

The US goes to polls on Tuesday and the republican presidential candidate is in a tight race with Vice President Kamala Harris in key swing states which will decide who will be the next president of America.