Tripura chief minister sends 500kg pineapples to PM

In a gesture to strengthen the longstanding friendship between India and Bangladesh, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha sent 500kg of pineapples to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as a gift.

The pineapples were dispatched through the Akhaura-Agartala Integrated check post in Brahmanbaria at around 12:00pm today, reports our local correspondent.

Dr Dipak Baidya, assistant director of Tripura Horticulture, handed the 100 cartons of (600 pieces) of Tripura's famous 'Queen' variety pineapples to Abdul Qayyum Talukder, revenue officer of Akhaura Landport Customs Station.

Talking to reporters, Deepak Baidya said the Queen variety of pineapples is one of the best in the world. It is very tasty and juicy to eat. The sweet relationship between India and Bangladesh will be further strengthened through this gift.

The meticulously chosen pineapples, renowned for their exquisite taste, were sent as a reciprocal gesture in response to Haribhanga mangoes presented by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on behalf of the Government of Bangladesh.

Sajib Chakraborty, officer of the Indian Assistant High Commission in Chattogram and Santosh Kumar, in charge of the 42 battalion of BSF, were present at that time.