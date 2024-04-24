Trade at centre stage between Dhaka, Doha

10 deals signed on various sectors; Emir Al Thani ends Bangladesh tour

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina handing over a bouquet of flowers to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani during their meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Dhaka yesterday. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Looking to diversify trade and investments in a changed geopolitical atmosphere, Qatar and Bangladesh yesterday signed 10 deals, including agreements on cooperation on ports, and manpower employment and welfare.

Visiting Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also had a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday during which ways to expedite collaboration on trade and investment, power and energy, manpower, defence, education, maritime security, agriculture, and food security were discussed.

They also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interests, including the war in Gaza and the repatriation of the Rohingyas.

Both leaders expressed concerns over the escalation of tension and violence in the Middle East and called for global leaders to take effective measures for a sustainable solution to the issue of Palestine.

"Bangladesh has a good relationship with Qatar. Now, this visit by the Qatari emir following Prime Minister Hasina's visit to Qatar last year and signing of 10 deals on various sectors give the relationship a stronger institutional framework," Prof Delwar Hossain of the International Relations Department at Dhaka University told The Daily Star.

Qatar, which has a sovereign wealth fund of $475 billion, is keen on diversifying its trade and investments, while Bangladesh, an emerging economy is eager to get foreign investments and diversify trade. Both the countries also have diplomatic leverage and the relationship can go a long way if the officials of both countries utilise the prospects, he said.

Emir Al Thani arrived in Dhaka on Monday afternoon, 19 years after Qatari emir Shaikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani visited Bangladesh.

The two countries celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relationship this year.

Apart from the deals on cooperation on ports, maritime transport, promotion and protection of trade and investment, and manpower employment and welfare, five memorandums of understanding were signed.

They are on avoidance of double taxation and prevention of tax evasion, cooperation in the legal field, education, higher education and scientific research, youth and sports, diplomatic training, and establishing a Bangladesh-Qatar joint business council.

The bilateral trade between Qatar and Bangladesh is more than $3.5 billion, with Bangladesh importing some $2.70 billion worth of LNG, fertiliser and other petroleum products. For Bangladesh, a major stake is nearly 4,00,000 Bangladeshi workers in the Gulf nation.

The MoU on labour employment is aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two countries to address Bangladeshi migrant workers' problems and create opportunities for sending skilled manpower, an official of the expatriates' welfare ministry said.

Bangladesh also wants Qatar's investment in the energy sector, including in renewables.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Hasan Hamud said the issue of supplying LNG under deferred payment might be discussed.

The foreign ministry statement yesterday did not mention any talks on deferred payment.

A foreign ministry official said cooperation between MWANI Qatar and Chattogram Port Authority on ports demonstrates Qatar's interest in investing in port management.

The official said Bangladesh is building a deep-sea port in Matarbari and has other ports. Development of these will be crucial for the country's economy. Qatar can be a major investor in this sector, he added.

Talking to The Daily Star on the agreement on maritime transport cooperation, Director General Commodore Mohammad Maksud Alam of the Department of Shipping said as the trade between Qatar and Bangladesh has increased, there are issues of seafarers' free movement, security, and cooperation.

"The agreement has detailed how to provide legal and logistic support," he said.

Bangladesh last year signed an agreement with Qatar to deploy 1,129 members of Bangladesh's armed forces to Qatar. Bangladesh yesterday requested Qatar to implement the deal.

Yesterday, Hasina and Al Thani had a one-to-one meeting after the two led their delegations in a bilateral meeting at the Prime Minister's Office.

The emir attended a lunch hosted by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at the Bangabhaban afterwards.

Al Thani left for Nepal yesterday afternoon.

At the bilateral meeting, Hasina appreciated Qatar's remarkable transformation into an advanced knowledge-based multicultural society and its role in mediation and multilateral diplomacy, according to the foreign ministry statement.

The Qatar emir commended Bangladesh for becoming an emerging investment destination and expressed his keenness to explore business potentials in Bangladesh.

He recognised the role of the Bangladesh expatriate community in Qatar's development and responded positively to Hasina's request to recruit more workers, professionals, nurses, technicians, and caregivers from Bangladesh.

Hasina also urged Qatar to ease the visa procedure for Bangladesh's businesspeople to facilitate more interactions.

She offered Qatari investors and businessmen the opportunity to develop tourism in Cox's Bazar and explore investment opportunities in Exclusive Economic Zone dedicated for them.

Al Thani said he would ask representatives of the Qatar Investment Authority and Qatari business delegations to see the prospects for themselves.

He also requested Hasina to send business delegations to Qatar to explore possible investment opportunities in the Qatari Free Economic Zone.

An avenue, from ECB Circle to Kalshi, and a park in Mirpur were named after the emir yesterday. Al Thani and Hasina witnessed the event via live video feed.

Qatar Trade and Industry Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Chairman of Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani; Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Youth and Sports Minister Nazmul Hassan, State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, State Minister for Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment of Bangladesh Shafiqur Rahaman Chowdhury and President of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries Mahbubul Alam signed the deals yesterday.

PRESIDENT SEEKS INVESTMENT

During his meeting with the Qatari emir, President Shahabuddin sought investment in the Special Economic Zones, reports BSS.

"Bangladesh government has set up 100 Special Economic Zones for foreign investors and Qatari investors can invest there. They may invest in agro and processing, food packaging, smart agriculture and fertiliser production," he told the emir.

The president said Qatari investors could avail the comprehensive incentives and support by investing in sectors like petrochemicals, energy, machinery, IT, electronics, ceramics, agri-business and food processing in the Special Economic Zones.