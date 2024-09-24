Touhid, top US diplomat Verma discuss peaceful democratic transition in Bangladesh
Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain met with US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard Rahul Verma and discussed USA's engagements towards a peaceful and democratic transition in Bangladesh.
The meeting, held early today [Dhaka time] on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, also emphasised advancing economic prosperity in Bangladesh.
Foreign Affairs Adviser HE Touhid Hossain and @DepSecStateMR (Amb @RichardRVerma), meeting on #UNGA2024 sidelines, discussed ways to advance #Bangladesh | #USA engagements towards peaceful n democratic transition and greater #economic prosperity in Bangladesh.@StateDept pic.twitter.com/1kiKmlN9JM
— Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh (@BDMOFA) September 23, 2024
"They discussed "ways to advance #Bangladesh | #USA engagements towards peaceful n democratic transition and greater #economic prosperity in Bangladesh," according to a message posted on X, formerly Twitter, by the Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.
This meeting precedes a scheduled bilateral discussion between Chief Adviser Prof Yunus and US President Joe Biden later tonight in New York.
At @commonwealthsec Ministerial meet, on #UNGA79 sidelines, Foreign Affairs Adviser, HE Md. Touhid Hossain, said, "#Rohingya crisis just doesn't concern #Bangladesh.. the crisis faced by #Myanmar people risks spilling over to region around.. Int'l community need to act." pic.twitter.com/XPlkVXe82Q
— Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh (@BDMOFA) September 23, 2024
Meanwhile, at a Commonwealth Ministerial meeting in New York, Touhid told global leaders that the Rohingya crisis is not only a problem for Bangladesh. He emphasised that the challenges faced by the people of Myanmar could spread to the surrounding region.
"The international community needs to act," he added.
