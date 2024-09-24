Touhid, top US diplomat Verma discuss peaceful democratic transition in Bangladesh

Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain met with US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard Rahul Verma and discussed USA's engagements towards a peaceful and democratic transition in Bangladesh.

The meeting, held early today [Dhaka time] on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, also emphasised advancing economic prosperity in Bangladesh.

This meeting precedes a scheduled bilateral discussion between Chief Adviser Prof Yunus and US President Joe Biden later tonight in New York.

Meanwhile, at a Commonwealth Ministerial meeting in New York, Touhid told global leaders that the Rohingya crisis is not only a problem for Bangladesh. He emphasised that the challenges faced by the people of Myanmar could spread to the surrounding region.

"The international community needs to act," he added.