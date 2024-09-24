Diplomacy
Tue Sep 24, 2024 10:42 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 24, 2024 10:47 AM

Touhid, top US diplomat Verma discuss peaceful democratic transition in Bangladesh

Star Digital Report
Photo: Collected from X

Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain met with US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard Rahul Verma and discussed USA's engagements towards a peaceful and democratic transition in Bangladesh.

The meeting, held early today [Dhaka time] on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, also emphasised advancing economic prosperity in Bangladesh.

"They discussed "ways to advance #Bangladesh | #USA engagements towards peaceful n democratic transition and greater #economic prosperity in Bangladesh," according to a message posted on X, formerly Twitter, by the Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

This meeting precedes a scheduled bilateral discussion between Chief Adviser Prof Yunus and US President Joe Biden later tonight in New York.

Meanwhile, at a Commonwealth Ministerial meeting in New York, Touhid told global leaders that the Rohingya crisis is not only a problem for Bangladesh. He emphasised that the challenges faced by the people of Myanmar could spread to the surrounding region.

"The international community needs to act," he added.

