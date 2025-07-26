Touhid to leave for US tomorrow to join UN Palestine meet

Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain is set to leave Dhaka tomorrow to attend the "High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution" at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The two-day ministerial-level conference, scheduled for July 28-29, is being jointly hosted by France and Saudi Arabia in line with UN General Assembly Resolution A/RES/79/81, adopted in December 2024.

During the meeting, the foreign adviser is expected to join ministers and senior UN officials in discussions aimed at reviving momentum for the two-state solution in light of the deepening humanitarian and political crisis in Gaza.

Officials at the foreign ministry said Touhid is scheduled to depart Dhaka Sunday morning and return home on August 1.

A senior official at the ministry told BSS that Touhid is expected to reiterate Bangladesh's unwavering support for the rights of the Palestinian people and the implementation of a viable two-state solution.

Bangladesh will reaffirm its commitment to international law, the UN Charter, and relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, while advocating for a credible, time-bound roadmap for sustainable peace in the Middle East, the official added.

The high-level UN gathering is seen as a significant international effort to build consensus on Gaza governance, ensure unhindered humanitarian access, and advance global recognition of Palestinian statehood.

Bangladesh has consistently supported the Palestinian cause in the international forums and was among the first countries to recognize the State of Palestine following its 1988 declaration of independence.