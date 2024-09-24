Diplomacy
Touhid, Jaishankar meet at UNGA, discuss mutual interests

Photo: Collected from X

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain yesterday met with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed a range of issues related to mutual interests between Bangladesh and India.

On the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the two diplomats discussed a range of issues, strengthening the long-standing ties between the neighbouring nations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh, announced the meeting in X, formerly Twitter, emphasising the ongoing partnership between the two countries.

The meeting takes place at a time when Bangladesh-India relations saw some strains following the fall of Awami League government and former prime minister Sheikh Hasina taking shelter in India on August 8.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus had earlier written to India for a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi but it was not possible as Modi was scheduled to leave New York yesterday before Prof Yunus's arrival in New York, foreign ministry officials said.

