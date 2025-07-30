Touhid calls for ceasefire in Gaza, justice for Palestinians

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain has urged an immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and accountability for crimes against Palestinians.

While addressing a high-level UN conference in New York, the adviser said, "We (Bangladesh) reaffirm our steadfast support for the establishment of a viable and independent State of Palestine, based on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital."

Speaking at the "High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution" on Tuesday, the adviser described the current situation in Gaza as "one of the gravest genocides of our time".

The adviser urged the international community to begin implementing the two-state solution without delay, emphasising the urgency to uphold international laws, humanitarian principles, and the UN Charter.

"We must act with urgency and courage to uphold international law, international humanitarian law, and the UN Charter. Let us reaffirm our collective commitment and take our position to the right side of history," he said.

Touhid warned that peace in the Middle East cannot be achieved without justice for the Palestinian people and reiterated Bangladesh's firm position in support of the two-state solution.

"More than 58,000 Palestinians have lost their lives and many more have been injured, most of them women and children," he said. "Schools, hospitals, and aid camps are under attack with countless bodies lying beneath rubble in Gaza."

Touhid emphasised that the implementation of the two-state solution is "the only viable and internationally recognised path forward, based on international law, relevant UN resolutions, and the aspirations of the people of Palestine."

The three-day ministerial conference, jointly convened by France and Saudi Arabia, has brought together representatives from 118 countries, aiming to chart a way forward for lasting peace in the Middle East by advancing the two-state solution and addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The adviser also warned against Israel's continued expansion of illegal settlements and erosion of Palestinian presence in East Jerusalem.

"A just and meaningful two-State solution requires a clear and contiguous Palestinian territory," he said adding, "Today, that possibility is being disrupted through the expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank and the systematic erosion of Palestinian presence in East Jerusalem."

Referring to the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued on July 19, 2024, Touhid called for full compliance with international law and an end to Israel's unlawful occupation.

He strongly condemned the use of starvation as a method of warfare in Gaza, saying, "Use of starvation as a weapon by Israel is not acceptable."

Touhid also welcomed the Arab-Islamic initiative for the reconstruction of Gaza and announced Bangladesh's readiness to participate in the rebuilding process under UN leadership.

"We stand ready to join any UN-led efforts for rebuilding Gaza by deploying personnel to support humanitarian and future reconstruction plans," he said.

Calling for the strengthening of UNRWA and the unhindered delivery of essential supplies across Gaza, the adviser said, "Our topmost priority should be executing an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and to ensure the urgent, sufficient, and unhindered delivery of essential supplies and services throughout the Gaza Strip."

Touhid reiterated Bangladesh's longstanding constitutional commitment to support oppressed peoples in their struggle for self-determination.

"From our Liberation War in 1971 to the recent mass uprising in July and August last year, the people of Bangladesh always pursued the right to self-determination. That legacy shapes our empathy and enduring solidarity with the Palestinian people," he said.

The conference is expected to produce a set of recommendations to revive the Middle East peace process, promote accountability, and mobilize support for reconstruction efforts in Gaza, under the broader goal of realising Palestinian statehood and lasting regional peace.