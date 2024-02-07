Diplomacy
UNB, New Delhi
Wed Feb 7, 2024 08:43 PM
Last update on: Wed Feb 7, 2024 09:00 PM

Most Viewed

Diplomacy

Today's discussion with Hasan Mahmud will strengthen Dhaka-Delhi ties: Jaishankar

UNB, New Delhi
Wed Feb 7, 2024 08:43 PM Last update on: Wed Feb 7, 2024 09:00 PM
Photo taken from the Indian External Affair Minister S Jaishankar's X account.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said today that discussions with his Bangladesh counterpart Hasan Mahmud would strengthen Dhaka-Delhi relations.

"Our discussions today will strengthen Bangladesh-India Maitri [friendship]," Jaishankar said in a brief message shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He welcomed Hasan to India.

Hasan Mahmud is visiting India at the invitation of his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

He held a meeting with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on the first day of his visit.

After the meeting, the Awami League Joint General Secretary paid floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's cremation ground and memorial square at Rajghat.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
আহমেদ রুবেল
|বিনোদন

আহমেদ রুবেল আর নেই

বুধবার সন্ধ্যা সোয়া ৬টার দিকে রাজধানীর একটি বেসরকারি হাসপাতালে তিনি মারা যান।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

জাবিতে স্বামীকে আটকে রেখে ধর্ষণ: অভিযুক্ত মামুন ও মুরাদ গ্রেপ্তার

২০ মিনিট আগে
push notification