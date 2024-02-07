Today's discussion with Hasan Mahmud will strengthen Dhaka-Delhi ties: Jaishankar

Photo taken from the Indian External Affair Minister S Jaishankar's X account.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said today that discussions with his Bangladesh counterpart Hasan Mahmud would strengthen Dhaka-Delhi relations.

"Our discussions today will strengthen Bangladesh-India Maitri [friendship]," Jaishankar said in a brief message shared on X, formerly Twitter.

He welcomed Hasan to India.

Hasan Mahmud is visiting India at the invitation of his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

He held a meeting with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on the first day of his visit.

After the meeting, the Awami League Joint General Secretary paid floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's cremation ground and memorial square at Rajghat.