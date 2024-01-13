Ties with Bangladesh to flourish, taking friendship to even greater heights: Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister MUM All Sabry has congratulated Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and pledged to work together, taking the friendship between the two countries to even greater heights.

"I express my fervent hope that our bilateral ties will continue to flourish during your tenure, taking the friendship between our two countries to even greater heights," he said in a message to the new Foreign Minister of Bangladesh.

The Sri Lankan foreign minister recalled with appreciation the timely support that the government of Bangladesh has extended to Sri Lanka in the recent past.

"I am pleased to extend my warmest congratulations and sincere best wishes to you on your appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of Bangladesh," Ali Sabry said.

He said Dr Hasan Mahmud's appointment to the high office demonstrates the trust and confidence that the leadership of Bangladesh has placed in his ability, vast experience, and proven track record as a seasoned parliamentarian in guiding his country's engagement with the world.

For decades, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have been enjoying long-standing ties of close friendship and cooperation based on abiding trust, goodwill, shared interests, and strong people-to-people interactions.

"Our relations are chactcrized by mutual respect and close cooperation at bilateral, regional and multilateral levels," said the Sri Lankan foreign minister.

"I look forward to working closely with you in achieving this objective for the mutual benefit of our peoples," he added.