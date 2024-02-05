Thru Biden's letter to PM, Bangladesh-US ties will advance further: FM

Bangladesh has welcomed the letter written by US President Joe Biden to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and there is no discomfort in the relationship between the two countries, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today.

"We welcome the letter written by President Biden. We already have very good relationship with the US. Through this letter, our partnership will advance further," the foreign minister told reporters at his ministry.

Biden has committed to work with Bangladesh together on economic development, Rohingya crisis, climate change and regional and global security issues.

The US embassy in Dhaka shared the letter with the foreign ministry yesterday.

The Biden Administration has been critical of Bangladesh's democracy and human rights records, especially in the last three national elections.

It also announced a visa policy in May last year, saying that it would deny visas to those who undermine Bangladesh's democracy and elections.