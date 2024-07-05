Teesta Project: Beijing open to working with Delhi

Says Chinese envoy ahead of Hasina’s China visit; Dhaka’s proposal seeking budget support likely to be considered

The Chinese ambassador yesterday hinted that Beijing may consider Bangladesh's proposal seeking budget support that will ease pressure on the country's foreign reserves.

China is open to working with India for the Teesta restoration and management project, but it is Bangladesh which has to make the decision in this regard, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen told reporters at the Jatiya Press Club.

It is expected that during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to China next week, multiple "cooperation documents" will be signed and the two countries will jointly announce major cooperation achievements, according to the ambassador.

Bangladesh sought around $5 billion from China in budget support in addition to loans for a number of mega projects, finance ministry officials said.

Regarding this, the ambassador said, "We too talk about these issues. We too have some new proposals from Bangladesh. I should say it is very new for both of us. Some initiative we never came across before.

"But, China, we are open. We are still on the discussion. That is my position that whatever China can do, it we will do as per the request from Bangladesh side. Let's see, hopefully we can make some breakthrough in this regard."

About Teesta project, he said "The Teesta river is within the territory of Bangladesh. So, it is your river. Any project regarding the Teesta river is for Bangladesh to decide upon. That decision must be respected by all of us."

In 2020, Bangladesh's water resources ministry wrote to the Economic Relations Division seeking a $983.27 million loan from China to implement the Teesta project that includes dredging, creating reservoirs, and building townships along the river.

But, after her India visit last month, Hasina told reporters that her government will implement the Teesta project with assistance from India and it has got assurances from the neighbouring country in this regard.

At yesterday's event organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh, the Chinese envoy replied in the negative when he was asked whether there was tension between India and his country over the project.

He said China placed a proposal regarding the Teesta project following a request from Bangladesh and was awaiting a response.

When asked if India and China could work jointly on the Teesta project, he said: "We are ready. We are open…But it's Bangladesh [which has] to make decision in this regard. China is open about whatever proposal Bangladesh gives."

Asked how many documents could be signed during Hasina's China visit, the ambassador said he could not comment on the specifics.

Discussions between the two countries will focus on infrastructure, trade, the financial sector, the digital economy, education, media cooperation, and the development of Bangladesh's southern region, he said.

Through the PM's visit, the envoy said, the two sides will further enhance coordination and cooperation on regional and international issues.

He said China supports Bangladesh's bid to become a partner country of the BRICS and hopes Bangladesh will be a BRICS member soon.

China highly appreciates Bangladesh's humanitarian spirit in sheltering more than one million Rohingya refugees, he said.

He said China is actively persuading all parties involved in the conflict in Myanmar to achieve a ceasefire and dialogue, thus paving the way for the repatriation at an early date.

Asked whether Bangladesh and China are going to sign any defence deals during Hasina's visit, he said he was not sure.

The countries will have more defence cooperation in future, he said, adding that defence cooperation serves as a pillar of the relations of the two countries.

DCAB President Nurul Islam Hasib and General Secretary Ashiqur Rahman Apu also spoke at the event.