UNB, New York
Fri Sep 27, 2024 02:06 AM
Last update on: Fri Sep 27, 2024 02:10 AM

Talks with Yunus: UN chief reaffirms support for Bangladesh's reforms

Photo: United Nations/UNB

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus in New York today.

During the meeting, Guterres expressed his gratitude for the strong partnership between the UN and Bangladesh, particularly acknowledging Bangladesh's significant contributions to UN peacekeeping efforts.

The secretary-general reaffirmed the UN's commitment to supporting Bangladesh in its ongoing transition and reform processes. They also discussed the Rohingya refugee crisis and the global challenge of climate change.

