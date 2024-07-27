Take steps to restore people’s faith in political system

ICG urges govt

The Awami League government should take steps to restore people's confidence in the political system in Bangladesh after widespread violence rocked the country, said a report by the International Crisis Group (ICG).

The ruling party's 15-year rule has made the country ripe for political upheaval, the ICG report added.

"It should lift martial law, restore internet access and ensure that those responsible for the killings during the protests are held accountable. It also needs to manage the peaceful reopening of universities and free the scores of students arrested over the last week," it said.

Pierre Prakash, programme director of the ICG Asia division, said the biggest challenge the Awami League government faces is how it handles the situation after the party's heavy-handed response to the protest.

"After fifteen years in office, Prime Minister Hasina is facing her most serious crisis yet," said the Brussels-based global think tank.

The report details the origin of the quota reforms protest, corruption in the job sector, lack of political freedom and the authorities' heavy-handed approach to protesters.

"The Awami League government has the coercive tools to hold onto power and the past week's events have shown that it is willing to go to great lengths to crush challenges to its authority," it said.

"But if it survives through brute force alone, its legitimacy will be greatly diminished, particularly among the students who led the demonstrations."

Bangladesh risks losing RMG orders to competitors elsewhere in the region due to political instability, said Pierre Prakash, adding that the impact of the protests will place further stress on the country's ailing economy.

Once the immediate crisis is resolved, the government should assume the hard work of political reform, the ICG said.

"It should take steps to restore the multi-party system that it has undermined over the past fifteen years. The Awami League's dominance of the political landscape has helped create the conditions for a popular upheaval," it said.

It also suggested dialogues with opposition groups, including the BNP.

The report suggested that a unity government or even a new national election are potential means of helping restore confidence in the political system.

"State and party leaders should encourage the emergence of new political forces that could channel the demands of younger generations; many in the student movement see the current opposition as little better than the Awami League."

"The rise of anti-quota protests has illustrated just how fragile one-party rule is in Bangladesh."

Prakash said foreign partners should urge the government to restore respect for civil rights immediately and pursue talks with those leading the anti-quota movement.

India, a staunch supporter of Hasina's government, should also use its leverage to help Bangladesh back on a path to stability by restoring multi-party democracy, good governance and respect for civil rights, ICG said.

"Doubling down on authoritarian methods to quell demonstrations without serious efforts at dialogue and political reform is unlikely to bring more than temporary calm," it added.