Switzerland assures cooperation in repatriating illegal assets of Bangladeshis

Switzerland has pledged to fully cooperate in repatriating illegal money deposited by Bangladeshi nationals in Swiss banks, in accordance with international standards and procedures.

The commitment was made during a meeting between Swiss Ambassador in Dhaka Reto Siegfried Renggli, and Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain at the foreign ministry in Dhaka, according to a press release issued by the ministry today.

During the discussion, the foreign adviser sought the cooperation of Swiss authorities in identifying and recovering illegal assets held in Swiss banks by certain Bangladeshi individuals.

Noting the recent students-led mass uprising as an astonishing development, the Swiss ambassador termed this transition as an opportunity for widespread reforms in Bangladesh and assured Swiss government's support to the reform process.

The foreign adviser highlighted the interim government's remarkable decision to form a number of commissions to that purpose.

Both sides expressed happiness over Bangladesh's accession to the UN Convention on Enforced Disappearance and agreed to work together to uphold human rights agenda further.

On trade and investment, the envoy described Bangladesh as a tremendously potential market and urged the need for more private sector engagements and level playing field to attract new Swiss investments.

The ambassador shared eagerness of the Swiss side in this regard.

The Swiss ambassador assured more humanitarian support to the Rohingyas as well as to the host communities in Cox's Bazar.

The Swiss envoy also handed over the original congratulatory message from the Swiss Federal Councilor to the foreign adviser.