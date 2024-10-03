Swedish envoy presents credentials to president

Newly-appointed Swedish Ambassador Nicolas Weeks presented his credentials to President Mohammed Shahabuddin at a ceremony at the Bangabhaban yesterday.

Following the ceremony, the president and the ambassador had the opportunity to discuss the strong bilateral ties between Bangladesh and Sweden, highlighting the longstanding relations between the two countries, according to a statement.

"Sweden and Bangladesh have enjoyed a deep and enduring partnership for over five decades, built on long-term development cooperation and growing trade relations. Bangladesh's remarkable development journey is truly inspiring, and the business sector, including Swedish companies, plays an important role in promoting the green and digital transition, which contributes significantly to job creation and sustainable growth," said Ambassador Nicolas Weeks said in a statement.

Sweden was one of the first countries to recognise Bangladesh. Sweden's development cooperation with Bangladesh goes back to independence in 1971. The ties are vibrant and multifaceted covering development cooperation, trade and investments, and people-to-people engagement.

Ambassador Nicolas Weeks joined the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs in 2000. Prior to his current position, he served as the Swedish ambassador to Bolivia, based in La Paz.

His career spans various key roles within the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, including minister counsellor and deputy head of mission at the Swedish Embassy in Bangkok, deputy director of the Human Resources Department in Stockholm, counsellor at Sweden's Permanent Mission to the UN in New York, various strategic positions within the Department for Asia and the Pacific Region, the European Union, and the Swedish Trade Council in Brussels.