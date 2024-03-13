Sweden’s crown princess Victoria to visit Bangladesh on March 18

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria will visit Bangladesh on March 18–21 to get a glimpse of the country's development journey as well as to study progress and ongoing challenges in the implementation of the SDGs.

The visit will mark the princess's role as Goodwill Ambassador for the UNDP and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Sweden's Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell and UNDP Assistant Secretary General Ulrika Modéer will also take part in the visit.

"The purpose of the visit is to get a glimpse of the journey of development that Bangladesh has made. It is also an opportunity to study progress and ongoing challenges in the implementation of the SDGs, focusing on climate, gender equality, the green and digital transition, and the role of the business sector," according to a statement of Sweden's foreign ministry on Tuesday.

Sweden and Bangladesh's partnership goes back more than 50 years and consists of long-term development cooperation and extensive trade.

"Bangladesh has made an impressive development journey in recent years and is expected to transition from a low-income country to a middle-income country in 2026. The business sector, including Swedish companies, plays an important role in promoting the green and digital transition, which contributes significantly to job creation and sustainable growth," said Forssell in the statement.

The programme during the visit includes meetings with government representatives, entrepreneurs, organisations and development partners, and participation in events focused on the business sector's role in promoting the green and digital transition.

A series of field visits will centre around themes such as climate adaptation, digitalisation and local solutions. The participants will also visit the biggest refugee camp in the world, Cox's Bazar, which primarily hosts Rohingya refugees.

On International Day for the Eradication of Poverty on October 17, 2023, Crown Princess Victoria – who has long shown a deep commitment to sustainable development – was appointed as a new Goodwill Ambassador for UNDP and the SDGs.

In her role, she works in Sweden and globally to raise awareness of, and engagement in, the SDGs and a sustainable future where no one is left behind.

This is HRH The Crown Princess's first trip in her capacity as Goodwill Ambassador. UNDP works to abolish poverty, reduce inequalities, promote peaceful societies, and support countries' efforts to achieve the SDGs by 2030.

Sweden is one of the largest donors of core support to UNDP and also has extensive cooperation with UNDP in Bangladesh.