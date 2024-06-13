Sweden to provide $1.2m for Cyclone Remal victims in Bangladesh

Braving the fury of Cyclone Remal, social workers try to protect an embankment in Khulna’s Koyra upazila on May 27, 2024. FILE PHOTO: HABIBUR RAHMAN/STAR

Sweden will provide $1.2 million or Tk 14.5 crore of humanitarian assistance to communities affected by Cyclone Remal in southwestern Bangladesh.

The Swedish Red Cross, Save the Children, and Islamic Relief through the fund will provide over 86,000 people with basic necessities such as food, shelter and the opportunity to make a living, while 15,000 children will be given the opportunity to return to school.

"Sweden stands with the 4.6 million people affected by Cyclone Remal, which has displaced 800,000 people in southwestern Bangladesh. I am pleased to announce that Sweden is providing humanitarian assistance to support those affected," Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh, Alexandra Berg von Linde, said in a statement today.

The humanitarian support will be used, among other things, to provide cash support to affected families.Sweden is also one of the largest humanitarian donors globally and the top donor to the UN's Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) which is responding to Cyclone Remal with a total of $7.5 million to support those affected.