Support us in enhancing maritime capabilities

Yunus urges UK

Bangladesh has sought the UK's support in enhancing the country's maritime domain capabilities and exploring marine resources, as Bangladesh is purchasing a naval ship from the UK.

The request was made during a meeting in London yesterday between Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and Lesley Craig, head of the South Asia Regional Department at the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO). Commodore Whalley also accompanied the UK delegation.

During the meeting, Craig briefed Prof Yunus on the HMS Enterprise, a multi-role hydrographic survey vessel designed for oceanographic and hydrographic data collection, which is being procured for the Bangladesh Navy.

The UK team explained the ship's capabilities and various operational roles. Prof Yunus expressed interest in how the vessel could strengthen Bangladesh's capacity to map, survey, and collect data from its waters to support science, research, and knowledge building.

He requested the UK's assistance in providing additional equipment that could enhance the country's capabilities and knowledge in areas such as maritime domain awareness, new resource exploration, climate change research, mangrove preservation, fisheries studies, and biodiversity research.

The chief adviser also stressed the importance of bilateral research collaboration between Bangladesh and the UK using this vessel, and particularly emphasised the need to involve young students in maritime education to fully benefit from this acquisition.

Prof Yunus said the vessel would help Bangladesh better understand its oceans and resources for the benefit of its people.

In 2021, Bangladesh agreed to purchase five naval ships from the UK as part of its Forces Goal 2030, which aims to modernise the armed forces in line with the country's goal to become a developed nation by 2041.

The then-foreign minister AK Abdul Momen had said the purpose of the procurement was to help monitor and protect Bangladesh's vast maritime territory from foreign encroachment for fishing or other activities.

Meanwhile, Prof Yunus had a phone conversation yesterday with former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

Their discussion focused on Bangladesh's ongoing economic recovery and the urgent need to improve educational opportunities for Rohingya refugee children.

Gordon Brown, currently serving as the United Nations Special Envoy for Global Education, praised the chief adviser's leadership in managing the country's economic challenges and promoting inclusive growth.

Both leaders expressed deep concern over the educational plight of Rohingya children residing in Bangladesh's refugee camps. With more than half a million children lacking access to formal education, they stressed the importance of providing learning opportunities to prevent a "lost generation".

"We must ensure that Rohingya children grow up with hope and the tools to build a better future," said Prof Yunus, reiterating the government's commitment to supporting the Rohingya community.

Brown expressed interest in collaborating with Bangladesh to expand education programmes in the camps and said he hoped to visit Bangladesh in the coming months to assess the situation and explore ways to help.

The conversation also covered other topics of mutual interest, including the interim government's reform agenda and its role in ensuring a peaceful democratic transition.

Yesterday, Prof Yunus also attended an interactive session with students at his hotel in London.

He is scheduled to return home today after a four-day visit to the UK.