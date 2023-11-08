Summoning of foreign diplomats won’t be needed

Hopes Shahariar, warns, if they breach diplomatic protocol, govt won’t hesitate to take steps

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam expressed hope that there will be no need to summon foreign diplomats before the national election for breaching diplomatic protocol.

He said this while talking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday noon.

Responding to a question about the previous summoning of foreign diplomats after their statements about the country's politics, he said, "We have reminded them of their limits before and let them know the government would take 'necessary actions' if any foreign diplomat in Bangladesh breaches the diplomatic protocol."

At the moment, there is no such need, he said.

"I do not think summoning any of them will be needed. They said they will stay aware, as their statements will have a bigger impact [on the political scene] as it's too close to the election," he said.

However, he said the government will not hesitate taking necessary steps if needed.

"However, if are left with no choice, we will do whatever we think is right," Shahriar said.