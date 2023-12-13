Stop crackdown on protesters

6 int’l human rights organisations urge govt in joint statement

Six global human rights bodies yesterday urged the government to immediately cease violence against protesters and ensure their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

They also demanded the speedy and unconditional withdrawal of all politically motivated cases, the release of all arbitrarily detained activists and opposition members, and ensuring a fair and transparent judicial process.

Robert F Kennedy Human Rights, Capital Punishment Justice Project, The United Against Torture Consortium, Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances, Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network, and the International Coalition Against Enforced Disappearances are the bodies that issued the joint statement just weeks ahead of the national polls.

They also called for a thorough and impartial investigation into the gross human rights violations, particularly cases involving deaths and torture allegations.

They said since late October, the government resorted to violence to suppress protests and political dissent. The crackdown resulted in 17 people being killed, including a journalist, and 8,249 opposition leaders injured.

The government arbitrarily detained more than 20,000 individuals identified or perceived as the opposition, they said, adding that the arrests are related to 837 fabricated cases, where bail is consistently denied despite valid grounds and due process guarantees are undermined.

Moreover, at least 50 people were injured as a result of a clash between police, ruling party and opposition party activists during a human chain on December 10 in Habiganj, the statement claimed.

It said the indiscriminate and excessive use of teargas, sticks, truncheons, rubber bullets, and similar instruments by law enforcement authorities raises serious concerns.

The rights bodies also spoke about "consistent and credible" reports of torture and illegal isolation of detainees in custody. The alleged tortures include "beatings; electric shocks; waterboarding; deliberately shooting to maim, including knee-capping; mock executions; and forced nudity."

They said the government is systematically using the judiciary to convict the key opposition leaders en masse, through prosecuting in the extended hours in the evenings to disqualify the potential opposition candidates ahead of the January 7 elections, as planned months ago.

"The large-scale detentions and convictions not only erode the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, freedom, personal integrity, and the right to a fair trial but also leave countless families in distress, as the detained individuals are often the sole earners of their households," the statement said.

They expressed concern about the draft data protection act, which allows law enforcement unrestricted authority to access citizens' data "if it is deemed necessary for national security or prevention or detection of an offence".

Misuse of such power could lead to widespread surveillance, particularly of political dissenters, and poses a threat to human rights, particularly the right to privacy.

The rights bodies urged revising the draft act to ensure it aligns with international standards.

They also urged the international community to closely monitor the situation and advocate for the protection of fundamental rights in Bangladesh.