Statement of UN human rights office on polls, prejudiced

Says foreign ministry

Dhaka says the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has overstepped its mandate and misrepresented the ground reality on the elections in Bangladesh.

"The statement is a repetition of subjective and biased assessments to politicise human rights," said foreign ministry in a statement yesterday.

On January 8, UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk voiced distress that the environment for the January 7 polls was marred by violence and repression of opposition candidates and supporters, while calling for thorough and effective investigation into the violations and irregularities.

The foreign ministry said the government's firm commitment to uphold the democratic principles was evident in the conduct of the polls.

"The election day was unprecedentedly peaceful, except for some isolated incidents in a few polling stations. This was echoed by many international election observers and journalists who covered the election on the ground," said the statement.

The UN high commissioner's claim that the "election was marred by violence and repression of opposition candidates" appears to be extremely prejudiced and premeditated, it said.

The ministry said regrettably, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) decided to stay out of the electoral process on the pretext of their unconstitutional demand for the provision of a caretaker government.

"It is unfortunate that the BNP resorted to violence and killing of innocent people to thwart the democratic process as the party did during earlier occasions of national elections," the statement added.

The ministry claimed that since October 28, 2023, BNP activists killed 24 individuals and set fire to nearly 1,000 vehicles, derailed and attacked trains and burnt passengers, including a mother and her three-year-old child, to death.

In this context, it was a challenge to ensure peaceful elections amidst threats, disruptions and violence aiming to destabilise the country and disrupt its democratic journey. Despite all these, the response from the law enforcers was restrained, rational and within the legal parameters, it said.

"OHCHR's allegations of reprisals such as arbitrary and mass arrests, threats, enforced disappearance, blackmailing and surveillance by law enforcement officials are baseless and unsubstantiated."

The government rejected the UN claim that "many human rights defenders have been forced to go into hiding, and some have fled the country, while dozens of suspected enforced disappearance cases have been reported, mostly in November".

It said this is far from reality and rather a plain example of irresponsibility on the part of UN high commissioner's office. "It is important that the office checks the veracity of the information before it uses the same in public statements."

The foreign ministry said it welcomes constructive criticisms and is always ready to address any legitimate concern. Bangladesh looks forward to continuing to collaborate with the UN and its human rights mechanisms.