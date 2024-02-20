Spanish ambassador presents credentials to President Shahabuddin

The newly appointed Ambassador of Spain to Bangladesh Gabriel Maria Sistiaga Ochoa de Chinchetru today presented credentials to President Mohammed Shahabuddin at the Bangabhaban.

President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin briefed the reporters after the presentation.

Welcoming the new ambassador, President Shahabuddin said the existing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Spain are very good and progressing.

Mentioning Spain as one of the export destinations of Bangladesh, he expressed appreciation for Spanish investment in Bangladesh and urged more investors to invest in the country, including in the Special Economic Zones.

The president also hoped that the relationship between the two countries would be strengthened during the tenure of the new ambassador.

The envoy said the development and progress of Bangladesh is very commendable and efforts to further develop the existing bilateral relations between Spain and Bangladesh will continue.

He sought the cooperation of the president in discharging duties during his tenure.

Secretaries of the president's office were present at this time.

On arrival at the Bangabhaban in the morning, a contingent of the Presidential Guard Regiment presented a guard of honour to the ambassador.