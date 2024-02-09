South Asian women should be proud of Hasina: Indian president

President of India Droupadi Murmu today lauded the remarkable socio-economic development in Bangladesh that has been achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

She said both countries should work together to focus on women empowerment to foster economic development.

The Indian president made the remarks when Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud met her at Rashtrapati Bhaban.

She said all the women in South Asia should be proud of Sheikh Hasina for her capability and leadership.

The foreign minister briefed the president of India about his visit and stressed on having excellent relations with India.

President Murmu congratulated Hasan on his appointment as the foreign minister of Bangladesh.

She also congratulated Hasina on being one of the longest serving women leaders globally and forming the government for an unprecedented fifth term.

She expressed happiness on the excellent existing relationship between Bangladesh and India.

She said India attaches high importance to the relations with Bangladesh. She noted that Bangladesh is the largest development and trading partner of India.

The foreign minister requested the president to visit Bangladesh at her earliest convenience.

Hasan also met the Jagdeep Dhankhar, vice president of India and the former officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha, at the Indian Parliament.

He had a tour of the newly built parliament building of India.