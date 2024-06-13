Shooting at trawlers on Naf: Dhaka sends protest letter to Myanmar

File photo of a tourist ship travelling to St Martin's Island from Teknaf via the Naf river. Photo: Star

Dhaka has sent a letter to Myanmar protesting incidents of shooting at Bangladeshi trawlers operating between Teknaf and St Martin's Island.

"We have issued a note to Myanmar protesting the shooting incidents. No bullets should target people and individuals in Bangladesh," a foreign ministry official told The Daily Star today.

Bangladesh has previously protested incidents of shelling inside Bangladesh, he added.

"Any conflict inside Myanmar is their internal affairs, but that should not affect the people and properties of Bangladesh," the official said.

The development came as renewed fighting in Myanmar across the Naf river, that separate the two countries, spread panic among the people at Shah Porir Dwip in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf.

Locals said they spent a sleepless night yesterday as sounds of heavy explosions from Myanmar reverberated through the settlement all night till 11:00am today.

They said the fighting escalated after a warship of Myanmar arrived on the Myanmar side of the Naf river opposite Shah Porir Dwip yesterday afternoon.

The conflict between the Myanmar junta force and the Arakan Army (AA) intensified from the beginning of February. The junta troops had to step back and many fled to Bangladesh due to the heavy intensity of the attacks by the rebel group.