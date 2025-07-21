Diplomacy
Shehbaz Sharif expresses condolences to families of Uttara crash victims

Photo: Collected

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today said he was deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the aircraft crash and expressed heartfelt condolences to the people of Bangladesh, especially the families of the victims, many of them young children.

"Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Bangladesh in these difficult moments," he posted on X.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said he is deeply saddened at the loss of precious lives due to the crash of an Air Force jet over an educational institution in Dhaka and offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

"My deepest sympathies are with the government, its leadership and the people of Bangladesh in this hour of grief," he said.

