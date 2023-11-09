Shahriar hopes diplomats to be careful about what they say

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam yesterday expressed hope that there will be no need to summon foreign diplomats before the next national election on any issues.

"We have reminded them of their limits in the past. It's too close to the election and they will remain careful," he told reporters at the foreign ministry.

Shahriar made the remarks while responding to a question about the summoning of foreign diplomats after their statements about the country's internal politics.

"After the recent months' engagement, I don't think it will require [summoning any of the diplomats] ... They said they will remain careful as their statements will have a bigger impact at this time," he said.

Shahriar said everyone is now in election mode and it is too close to the election.

He added that the government will take necessary steps if needed.

"However, if needed, it will be sad, and we will have no choice but to do whatever we think is right."