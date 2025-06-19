Diplomacy
Star Online Report
Thu Jun 19, 2025 11:20 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 19, 2025 11:46 AM

Security adviser meets US officials, discusses Rohingya crisis, tariff issues

Photo: CA Press Wing

Bangladesh National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman yesterday met with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau at the State Department in Washington, DC.

They discussed the Rohingya issue, ongoing tariff negotiations between Bangladesh and the US, developments in South Asia, and the democratic transition in Bangladesh, according to a statement from the Chief Adviser's Press Wing.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The US Deputy Secretary of State lauded the leadership of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at a critical juncture for Bangladesh and reiterated continued US support for Bangladesh.

Khalilur Rahman separately met Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch and had fruitful discussions on the agreement between the two countries on reciprocal tariffs.

