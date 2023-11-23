Say no to war to save the world

PM tells G20 Leaders Summit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said the world should firmly say "no" to all wars and conflicts to protect humanity.

She made the remarks while addressing the "G20 Leaders' Summit 2023" held in New Delhi on a virtual platform from Gono Bhaban.

The summit's theme -- "One Earth, One Family, One Future" -- will continue to inspire all to care for, protect, and make the earth a better place, she said.

She said the current war in Europe with sanctions and counter sanctions has taken a worldwide human and economic toll.

She said, "We have been witnessing in Palestine a merciless, genocidal slaughter of thousands. I urge all the esteemed world leaders present at today's summit to call for an instant ceasefire in Gaza and for an immediate, unhindered flow of humanitarian relief," she said.

She also drew the attention of all to Bangladesh and India's excellent relations, recognised as a "role model" of "neighbourhood diplomacy."

Hasina said it has become the duty of all to ensure the well-being of everyone in the global family. "I seek your earnest support for the repatriation of more than a million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals [Rohingyas] from Bangladesh to Myanmar," she said.

Indian PM Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, among others, spoke at the summit.