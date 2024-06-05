Saifur Rahman appointed as new ambassador to Jordan

Ambassador Noor-E Helal Saifur Rahman has been appointed as the new Ambassador of Bangladesh to Jordan.

He will be replacing Ambassador Nahida Sobhan in this capacity, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

Ambassador Rahman is a career diplomat belonging to the 15th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS-Foreign Affairs cadre).

Joining the service in 1995, he is now serving as the Bangladesh Ambassador to South Africa with concurrent accreditation to Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Lesotho.

In his diplomatic career, Rahman served in various capacities in Bangladesh Missions in Islamabad, Paris, Singapore and Kuwait.

He was also the deputy high commissioner of Bangladesh in Karachi. At the headquarters, he held various important positions including Director General of Africa Wing as well as Director General of External Publicity Wing.

Rahman obtained his Bachelor and Master's Degree in Bangla Language and Literature from University of Dhaka.

Later, he obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Nanyang Technological University of Singapore.