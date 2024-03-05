S Korea for elevating bilateral relations

South Korean Ambassador Park Young-sik yesterday expressed the country's desire to elevate bilateral relations with Bangladesh.

"For the past five decades, relations between Bangladesh and South Korea has witnessed a remarkable journey of cooperation in various sectors including trade, investment, development, and people-to-people exchanges," he said.

"It is time for both the countries to further develop the bilateral relations in a mutually beneficial way," he added.

Park made the remarks at a special lecture organised by the Department of Media and Communication of Independent University Bangladesh, in collaboration with King Sejong Institute Dhaka 2, at the IUB Multipurpose Hall on March 4.

In his lecture titled "Contemporary Korea: Democracy, Economy, Peace, and Security," Ambassador Park Young-sik shared profound perspectives on South Korea's recent socio-political landscape, captivating the audience with his wealth of experience and knowledge.

Didar A Husain, chairman of the board of trustees of the university, attended the event as special guest.

Tanweer Hasan, vice chancellor of IUB, delivered the welcome speech.