'Russian economists providing absurd numbers'

Says foreign minister on CPD report

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen today said the Russian economists in the Centre for Policy Dialogue are coming up with absurd numbers while sitting at home.

However, he didn't clarify what he exactly meant by "Russian economists in CPD".

He made the remarks while talking to journalists during his electoral campaign in Sylhet's Ambarkhana area, reports our Sylhet our correspondent.

"Russia was a very big country, it was the USSR (Soviet Union) ... but it was destroyed because of Russian economists and then got divided into nineteen states. Unfortunately, many of those who are with CPD are Russian economists," he said.

"If they present numbers based on facts, we will accept them. But they often make up stories and spread them," he added.

"They urged to hike workers' pay to Tk 23,500. By doing so, all the factories will be closed. Even the US cannot triple workers' wages," he said.

CPD recently reported that Tk 92,261 crore was looted through irregularities in the banking sector from 2008 to 2023.