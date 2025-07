Russia today expressed sorrow over the Bangladesh Air Force F7 BGI fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara's Diabari in Dhaka.

The Russian Embassy in Bangladesh, in a statement, said it was deeply saddened by the crash of Bangladesh Air Force aircraft on the campus of Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims. We wish quick recovery to the injured."