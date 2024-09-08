‘Rural development day’ on July 6

UNGA adopts resolution

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution proclaiming July 6 every year as the "World Rural Development Day".

Bangladesh had initiated the resolution, before a core group comprising Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Peru, the Philippines and Thailand tabled it at the plenary of the UNGA's 78th session, and at least 30 countries co-sponsored it.

The resolution was adopted by consensus by the UN member states without any voting, according to a statement of Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the UN in New York.

This is the first UNGA resolution steered by Bangladesh under the interim government, as part of its commitment to cater to the those in need by ensuring equal access to opportunities in all areas of the SDG.