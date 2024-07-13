‘Rohingyas need more int’l support’

IFRC president says Bangladesh must take steps to adapt to climate change

There is a need for sustained international attention and support for the Rohingyas until a solution is reached to get the displaced people back to a safe country, said Kate Forbes, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

"Yes, we want them [Rohingyas] to continue living in a safe space in the future. But that's not going to be today, not going to be next week, it won't even be next month," she told The Daily Star in a recent interview.

"In the meantime, we, the humanitarian sector, the IFRC and other large players, have an obligation to tell the story that is still here. The needs still exist."

Kate Forbes came on a five-day visit to Bangladesh on June 2. She visited the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar and travelled to Koyra upazila, which was affected by cyclone Remal.

The IFRC president met with key government officials, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, to discuss the impacts of climate change and strategies for managing disasters and pandemics.

About her visit to the Rohingya camps, Kate said the Bangladesh government and the people deserve praise for providing a safe space for these displaced individuals.

She said she discussed with government officials as well as ambassadors about the increased conflict within the Rohingya camp and a solution to that.

Speaking about climate change, strengths and weaknesses of Bangladesh's disaster management strategies, the IFRC president said, "One of the main issues here is the lack of innovation. In the past, inadequate forecasting has led to the loss of thousands of lives because people were unaware that a cyclone was approaching. They had almost no knowledge about it."

"We understand that as climate change intensifies, the severity of disasters here is also increasing. Therefore, we need to be prepared, alert the people, and help them adapt to these changes. We must raise awareness among a larger number of people and support those who are at risk so they can develop their plans to tackle these disasters effectively."

She said that Bangladesh's present disaster management system is blunt and emphasised the need for more proactive measures.

Calling upon Bangladesh to adapt the strategies that many parts of the world have made, she said, "We need to look at how we manage rainfalls so that we don't lose our topsoil, and can still plant trees and crops."

It's also crucial to start conversations in schools about the impacts of climate change and how it affects us, she added. "At an individual level, we each have a responsibility in this effort," she said.

Speaking about future activities of the Red Crescent Society in Bangladesh, Kate said they can train more volunteers and engage more people so that they can make a difference.