Rohingyas to be taken back after removal of junta

Says Myanmar Unity govt; promises full citizenship for them

Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG) says that it wants repatriation of the Rohingyas with full citizenship and other rights, toppling the military junta.

"The people of Myanmar, the revolutionary groups including the ethnic communities are more united than ever today. We will form a federal democracy," said Kyaw Zaw, spokesperson and adviser to the president of NUG.

He was speaking as a panellist at a webinar on the Myanmar crisis organised by the Centre for Peace Studies of the South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG), North South University yesterday.

Since October this year, rebel groups have captured hundreds of military bases and towns, mostly in the regions bordering China, India, and Bangladesh.

Analysts say the deepening civil war in Myanmar is a matter of serious concern for Bangladesh, especially as over a million Rohingya are already sheltered by Bangladesh and there is more displacement taking place in the Rakhine State.

Also, the conflicting geopolitical interests of the global powers including the US, China, and India can make things even worse.

The NUG is a parallel government formed by the leaders of the National League of Democracy following the military coup in 2021,

Kyaw Zaw said the military over the decades never wanted any genuine repatriation of the Rohingyas.

"As we return to power, we will amend all discriminatory laws, including the 1982 Citizenship Law of Myanmar, to ensure justice and rights of all Myanmar people irrespective of ethnicity and religion," Zaw said.

Asked about the differences in stances of various ethnic groups, he said the NUG will hold dialogues with all the groups and form a federal democracy in Myanmar.

Kyaw Zaw said the US' BURMA Act meant to provide non-lethal support to Myanmar is a moral boost for Myanmar's democracy. However, Myanmar should not be the subject of geopolitics.

M Sakhawat Hussain, senior fellow at the SIPG, said the Rohingya crisis is exacerbating and turning into a regional security threat.

He said Bangladesh needs to have a policy on how to deal with the issues emanating from the evolving situation in Myanmar.

Raymond Kwun-Sun Lau, assistant professor at the Department of Political Science and Sociology at the NSU, said sanctions by the US and its European allies will not change the way the military junta acts in Myanmar.

China, which has large infrastructure projects in Myanmar, is making efforts to keep Myanmar under its influence to secure Chinese interests in the region.

But Prof Shahidul Haque, senior fellow at the SIPG, said Myanmar is a more crucial neighbour for India as it is the only country that provides a geographical connection to the ASEAN countries via land.

"So, India wants to enhance its relations with Myanmar," he said.

Mahbubul Haque of Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin, Malaysia, also spoke at the event moderated by Prof Sk Tawfique M Haque, director of the Centre for Peace Studies at the SIPG.