UNB, Dhaka
Sat Apr 20, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Apr 20, 2024 03:29 AM

Rohingya Return: G7 ministers call for creating right conditions

Sat Apr 20, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Apr 20, 2024 03:29 AM

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) countries have  stressed the need for creating conditions for the voluntary, safe,  dignified, and sustainable return of all Rohingya refugees and displaced persons to Myanmar.

They also called for justice and accountability for atrocities committed against  Rohingyas and other ethnic communities.

The foreign ministers, in a joint  statement, reiterated their call on all states to prevent or cease the flow of arms and other dual-use material, including jet fuel,  into Myanmar.

They urged the Myanmar military to immediately cease  any violence, release all prisoners arbitrarily detained including the political prisoners and establish an inclusive  dialogue with all stakeholders to restore the path towards a  meaningful and durable democratic process.

The US Department of State yesterday issued the statement on behalf of the G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France,  Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US and the High Representative of  the European Union.

They will continue to support Asean's efforts to  promote a credible and inclusive process to achieve the swift  implementation of the Five-Point Consensus.

"We highlight the  importance of a comprehensive implementation of United Nations Security  Council resolution 2669 (2022) and support the UN's further engagement  in the crisis, including through the leadership of the newly appointed  UN special envoy on Myanmar and through the designation of a resident  coordinator in country," said the G7 countries, noting that  accountability for serious crimes committed in Myanmar remains  essential.

The continuing attacks by the  military destroying civilian infrastructure, the repeated and serious violations of  human rights and the alarming humanitarian situation are unacceptable, said the joint statement.

"We also condemn the recent implementation of the 2010 conscription law by the military regime."

The  forced recruitment of young people can only lead to further violence  and trigger a massive exodus to neighbouring countries, the statement  added. 

