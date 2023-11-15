Diplomacy
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Nov 15, 2023 11:16 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 16, 2023 01:22 AM

Most Viewed

Diplomacy

Repeatedly raised concerns on threatening rhetoric: US embassy

UNB, Dhaka
Wed Nov 15, 2023 11:16 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 16, 2023 01:22 AM
USA visa

Violence or threats of violence directed at diplomatic personnel is unacceptable and deeply troubling, the US Embassy in Dhaka said today.

"We have repeatedly raised our concerns about the threatening rhetoric directed at Ambassador Peter Haas with the Bangladeshi government," US Embassy Spokesperson Stephen Ibelli told reporters.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The spokesperson also said the Bangladesh government has the obligation to ensure the security of US diplomatic missions and personnel under the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

৭ জেলায় ৩৬ যানবাহনে আগুন, ভাঙচুর

আগামী জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনের তফসিল ঘোষণার পর চাঁদপুর, ঢাকা, বগুড়া, সিলেট, নোয়াখালী, গাজীপুর ও চট্টগ্রামে যানবাহনে ভাঙচুর ও অগ্নিসংযোগ করেছে দুর্বৃত্তরা।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

টিএসসিতে ককটেল বিস্ফোরণ, আটক ৩

২ ঘণ্টা আগে