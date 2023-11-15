Repeatedly raised concerns on threatening rhetoric: US embassy
Violence or threats of violence directed at diplomatic personnel is unacceptable and deeply troubling, the US Embassy in Dhaka said today.
"We have repeatedly raised our concerns about the threatening rhetoric directed at Ambassador Peter Haas with the Bangladeshi government," US Embassy Spokesperson Stephen Ibelli told reporters.
The spokesperson also said the Bangladesh government has the obligation to ensure the security of US diplomatic missions and personnel under the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.
