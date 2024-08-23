Recent violence: UN team arrives in Dhaka

Holds talks on scope of probe with foreign secy

On the first day of a weeklong visit to Bangladesh, a three-member UN delegation held discussions yesterday regarding the scope of the investigation into the human rights violations that took place in the country from July 1 to August 15.

Led by Rory Mungoven, chief of the Asia Pacific region at the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the delegation arrived in Dhaka yesterday morning and met with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.

The team, staying in Dhaka until August 29 for initial discussions, will also meet with the advisers to the ministries of home, law, environment, information and communication technology and religious affairs, and the inspector general of police, said diplomatic sources.

"The purpose of this visit is to understand their priorities for assistance in promoting human rights," said UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in a statement.

Based on the discussions, the UN will sign an agreement with the interim government on the framework for investigation, according to a UN official.

This visit, which is taking place in response to a request from the interim government, will focus on discussing the process for investigating human rights violations in light of the recent violence and unrest, the statement said.

Once the details are finalised, a separate fact-finding team will be dispatched in the coming weeks to conduct the investigation, it added.

"They will talk to the victims, review videos of rights violation, talk to the government officials, witnesses and whoever they need," the UN official said.

The mission will need six to eight weeks for the investigation and then it will submit a report, including recommendations for reforming security sector.

According to a primary UN report published on August 16, 650 people were killed in Bangladesh between July 16 and August 11 during the student-led protests and after the fall of the Awami League regime on August 5.

The reported death toll is likely an underestimation, as information collection has been hindered by restrictions on movement due to the curfew and the internet shutdown, it said.

The UN said the number of reported killings in revenge attacks since August 5 still remains to be determined. Those killed include protesters, bystanders, journalists covering the events and a number of members of the security forces.