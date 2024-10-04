Diplomacy
Fri Oct 4, 2024 06:28 PM
Diplomacy

Raise Rohingya repatriation issue at Asean for quick solution

Prof Yunus urges Anwar Ibrahim
Photo: Collected

Interim government Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus requested Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to raise and pursue the Rohingya repatriation issue at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) for a quick solution.

 

Professor Yunus while holding a joint press appearance with Anwar Ibrahim at a hotel in the capital said he made the request during their bilateral meeting.

 

"We discussed the issue of safe repatriation of forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals to Myanmar. We requested the Malaysian prime minister to raise the Rohingya repatriation issue in the Asean forum so that this protracted crisis is resolved at the soonest", Yunus said.

 

The Malaysian PM arrived in Dhaka around 2:00pm for a short visit. He expected to leave Dhaka this evening.

