Quota Protests: Investigate allegations of rights violations

2 US senators, 2 UK MPs urge Bangladesh govt

Two US senators and two UK MPs have called on Bangladeshi authorities to urgently conduct an independent and impartial investigation into human rights violations.

UK MP Rupa Huq stressed that Bangladesh's probe into the violence has an international element.

In a statement on Tuesday, US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Ben Cardin and Senator Cory Booker also called for respecting the rights of the protesters and working in good faith to address their grievances.

They condemned Bangladeshi security forces for using force and violence against student protesters. The security forces involved in these horrific acts include a paramilitary unit whose leaders have faced US sanctions over human rights abuses, they said.

The government put the death toll in the violence at 150.

But according to The Daily Star's count, at least 163 people were killed.

The death toll from the violence could be much higher as this newspaper could not reach many hospitals, where dozens of critically injured patients were taken.

Also, many families reportedly collected the bodies of their loved ones from the scene, and this newspaper could not contact those families.

The Daily Star's count of the victims is based solely on hospital and police sources.

Over the last several days, police arrested more than 10,000 people in connection with the violence.

"In recent weeks, thousands of students have taken to the streets in Bangladesh to protest a lack of economic opportunity and to end the government's inequitable quota system for public sector employment that reserves government jobs for relatives of veterans of Bangladesh's 1971 war of independence," the statement said.

Rather than engage the legitimate grievances of the protesters, the Bangladesh security forces, including the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab), responded with brute force, killing hundreds of protesters, and arresting and injuring thousands more, it said.

The statement said the right to peacefully assemble and protest is one of the foundations of a democratic society.

"The United States stands with these courageous individuals who are advocating for their dignity and for a prosperous future, and we will continue to speak up for human rights in Bangladesh and seek to hold accountable those involved in such abuses."

Meanwhile, Catherine West, UK's parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, said what has happened in the last couple of weeks in Bangladesh is not acceptable.

"And we have raised that on a number of occasions including the nature of judicial review which is being currently undertaken by the government of Bangladesh," she said in response to a query by Bangladesh-origin MP Rupa Huq in parliament on Tuesday.

She also said UK and international partners will continue to push for progress towards accountability and justice including through an independent and impartial and transparent investigation into alleged human rights violations in Bangladesh.

Rupa made a reference to the Tiananmen Square and said the use of lethal force on student protesters in Bangladesh has rightly been condemned by their government.

She urged that the UK put pressure that Bangladesh's investigation into the violence has an international element, because "a country that can just turn off all communications with the outside world and controls all institutions right down to their Stormtrooper-like police shouldn't just be allowed to mark its own homework."

Another Bangladesh-origin UK MP Apsana Begum said following the high death tolls among the student protesters, international human rights bodies are reporting further crackdowns on dissent from mass arrests and enforced disappearances to torture and unlawful killings.

Expressing solidarity with Bangladeshi people facing repression, she said they must have their right to exercise their fundamental human rights, including the right to protest.

Meanwhile, Australian High Commission in Dhaka in X on Tuesday said they remain deeply concerned about the violence and reiterate Australia's support for universal human rights.

"It is critical perpetrators of alleged violations be held to account," it said, adding that they honour the memories of all those killed in recent violence in Bangladesh.

However, China said it is heartened as the situation in Bangladesh has come "under control and social order has resumed"

At a press briefing in Beijing yesterday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said the Chinese side is heartened by this as Bangladesh's friend and close neighbour.

He said the two countries are comprehensive strategic cooperative partners and China stands ready to work with Bangladesh to deliver on the important common understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to China.