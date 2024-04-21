Qatar emir arrives tomorrow

Bangladesh and Qatar can expect their relationship to get strengthened, both in terms of trade and political affairs with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani coming to Dhaka tomorrow for a two-day official visit.

During the visit, the two countries will sign at least 10 MoUs (memorandum of understanding) on trade and investment promotion, port management, manpower recruitment, exchange of prisoners, avoidance of double taxation, cooperation in the field of religion and higher education etc, according to a foreign ministry source.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will receive the emir at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday morning, Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a meeting at the Prime Minister's Office.

The emir will then attend an official lunch to be hosted by President Shahabuddin at the Bangabhaban.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud will also pay a courtesy call on the emir.

Political analysts say the visit by the emir, 19 years after Qatari Emir Shaikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani's visit to Bangladesh in 2005, is significant given the changing global geopolitical shift, the Middle East crisis following the Iran-Israel conflict over Palestine, and the eagerness of both countries to boost trade.

"Qatar is a country rich in oil and gas. It is also diversifying its economy. On the other hand, Bangladesh is an emerging economy, which is a large market as well as an investment destination. Much of the discussion during the emir's visit will be on the promotion of trade and investment," a foreign ministry official said.

Qatar's exports to Bangladesh was $2.74 billion during 2022, which was only $4.5 million in 2000. On the other hand, Bangladesh's export to Qatar rose to $89.43 million in 2022 from $2.37 million in 2000.

Bangladesh already imports LNG from Qatar and now wants to bolster the energy cooperation, the official said.

"Qatar, like many of the Gulf countries, is an important destination for Bangladeshi workers. We're eager to see how more skilled Bangladeshis can find work there," he said.

Bangladesh will also present investment opportunities and look for way to export Bangladeshi products there, the official said.

Bangladesh in March last year signed an MoU with Qatar on defence cooperation, which is yet to be implemented. Likely, the issue of defence cooperation may again come up for discussion during this visit.

Given the recent Middle East crisis, the two leaders are expected to discuss the Iran-Israel conflict over Palestine.

In recent years, Qatar has emerged as a mediator in various global crises, including between the US and the Taliban during the American troops' withdrawal.

Bangladesh, too, has been vocal in stopping the Israeli attacks on the Palestinians and genocide.

Contacted, Prof Delwar Hossain, of Dhaka University's international relations department, said both Bangladesh and Qatar have an opportunity to diversify their trade and investment portfolios.

"It would be a win-win situation for both countries if the bilateral trade and political relationships could be improved," he told The Daily Star.